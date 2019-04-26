Tornado warning issued for parts of Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Hampden and Worcester counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms with the potential to spawn a tornado are moving through the region.

Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles could occur. Tree damage is likely.

Residents are urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

