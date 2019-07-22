Tornado warning issued for parts of Cape, islands as severe storms move through

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Cape Cod and the islands as severe storms move through the area.

The warnings are in effect for South Yarmouth, East Falmouth and West Yarmouth until 11:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted on the radar.

The National Weather Service urges residents to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

Anyone who may be outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, East Falmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WhDx5wWGom — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 23, 2019

