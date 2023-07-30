(WHDH) — Powerful storms that rolled through the area Saturday night prompted flash flood, severe thunderstorm, and tornado warnings in parts of Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning for Plymouth and Bristol counties through 9 p.m. It has since expired.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued earlier tonight has also expired.

