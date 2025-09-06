BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of southwestern Berkshire County in Western Massachusetts until 2:30 p.m. as a series of powerful storms make their way into the Bay State.

At 1:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado was located near Great Barrington New York moving northeast at 30 mph, according to the service.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox