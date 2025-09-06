BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of southwestern Berkshire County in Western Massachusetts until 2:30 p.m. as a series of powerful storms make their way into the Bay State.

At 1:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado was located near Great Barrington New York moving northeast at 30 mph, according to the service.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)