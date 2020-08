BOSTON (WHDH) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Western Mass. through 9:30 a.m.

The warning for northwestern Hampshire and northwestern Franklin counties comes as Tropical Storm Isaias closes in on the region

Tornado warning in western Mass until 9:30am. Likely to see many more warnings come out through the day across New England as Isaias gets closer. pic.twitter.com/WQyTU4kr4b — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 4, 2020

