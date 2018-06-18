Tornado warning issued for parts of western Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A tornado warning has been issued Monday evening for parts of western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect for Central Hampshire County and Central Franklin County until 6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Conway and is moving east at 55 mph, according to the NWS.

Residents in the area of Hadley, Sunderland, Amherst, Leverett, Shutesbury, Pelham and Hatfield are urged to seek shelter.

