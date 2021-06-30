The National Weather Service issued a radar indicated tornado warning for parts of Franklin and Worcester counties Wednesday. that was lifted around 5:15 p.m.
The warning was in effect for parts of northwestern and central Worcester County as well as parts of northeaster Franklin County for a brief time.
So far, there has been no indication of any severe damage in these areas.
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for these areas until about 6 p.m.
Those who live in the impacted areas are urged to take cover.
