The National Weather Service issued a radar indicated tornado warning for parts of Franklin and Worcester counties Wednesday. that was lifted around 5:15 p.m.

The warning was in effect for parts of northwestern and central Worcester County as well as parts of northeaster Franklin County for a brief time.

So far, there has been no indication of any severe damage in these areas.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for these areas until about 6 p.m.

Those who live in the impacted areas are urged to take cover.

5PM Wednesday: Tornado Warning remains for northern Worcester County until 5:30PM (in the red box). Area of concern right now is between Winchendon & Ashburnham. @jreineron7 has been on air with the latest on @7News. pic.twitter.com/Privi9AAcL — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 30, 2021

