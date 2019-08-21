Tornado warning issued in parts of Rockingham and Merrimack counties, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A tornado warning was issued for parts of Merrimack and Rockingham counties in New Hampshire Wednesday evening as severe storms move through.

The radar-issued warning was in effect until 6 p.m and could be seen moving northeast.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Residents are urged to seek shelter in the lowermost part of their homes or offices.

