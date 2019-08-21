Tornado warning issued in Rockingham County, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Rockingham County, New Hampshire Wednesday evening as severe storms move through.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m and is moving northeast.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Residents are urged to seek shelter in the lowermost part of their homes or offices.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)