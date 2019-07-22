Tornado warning lifted as severe storms move through the Cape

A tornado warning has been lifted as severe storms move through Cape Cod.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted on the radar at around 10 p.m.

The warnings were in effect for eastern and central parts of Barnstable County until about 10:40 p.m.

Towns impacted include: Chatham, Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro

The National Weather Service urged residents to shelter in place.

Heavy winds have caused serious damage in Harwich, downing multiple trees, according to Chatham police.

The NWS has confirmed that two trees have fallen on a home on Lake Pleasant Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, East Falmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WhDx5wWGom — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)