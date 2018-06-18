Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Severe weather warnings have been posted in Massachusetts Monday evening.

East central Worcester, Central Suffolk, South central Essex and East central Middlesex counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m.

Central Essex and East central Middlesex counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.

The impacted areas include Billerica, Beverly, Andover, Tewksbury, Gloucester, North Andover, Danvers, Wilmington, Newburyport, North Reading, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Middleton, Salisbury, Georgetown, Boxford, Hamilton, Rockport, Newbury and Topsfield.

Southern Worcester, Southwestern Norfolk and East central Hampden counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m.

The impacted areas include Worcester, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Franklin, Milford, Smithfield, Lincoln, Grafton, Webster, Southbridge, Bellingham, Auburn, Burrillville, Northbridge, Oxford, Holliston, Uxbridge, Millbury, Charlton and Medway.

Heavy rain, lightning, strong wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail is possible. Damage to vehicles, trees and power lines is possible, according to the NWS. Residents are urged to seek shelter inside.

Three tornado warnings were posted earlier in the day for Western Massachusetts and parts of Worcester County, but have since expired.

