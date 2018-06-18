Tornado warnings issued in New Hampshire

(WHDH) — Multiple tornado warnings have been issued Monday afternoon in New Hampshire as severe storms move through.

The warnings are in effect for Central Coos, East Central Grafton and Central Carroll counties until 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Now two active Tornado Warnings in N. NH: pic.twitter.com/RtrZVGDz2p — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 18, 2018

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted seven miles southwest of Mount Washington and moving east at 30 mph, according to the NWS.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the NWS warned. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Almost all of New Hampshire and Vermont are under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central New England through 10pm. This means we're "watching out" for severe storms. Main threats: damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated reports of hail. pic.twitter.com/kdY4SoQgz6 — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 18, 2018

