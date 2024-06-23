A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont through 8 p.m. Sunday.

In Massachusetts, the watch is in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties.

A Tornado Warning is currently in effect for Hillsborough County in New Hampshire through 6:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Cheshire County in New Hampshire but it expired at 5:15 p.m.

