Tornado watch expanded to include central Massachusetts as severe storms move in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado watch has been issued for much of the Bay State Tuesday, including central Massachusetts, as a powerful storm system rolls through the region.

Most of the state is under a severe thunderstorm warning ahead of the summer-like storms, which pack the potential to bring heavy rain, hail, lightning and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Berkshire County until 3:30 p.m.

Hampden, Franklin, Hampshire, and Worcester counties are under a tornado watch through 9 p.m. The watch extends into parts of Vermont, New York, and Connecticut.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties. The watch is valid through 9 p.m.

Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm *WATCH* in effect until 9pm for the viewing area. Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind and tornadoes possible through early evening. #7news pic.twitter.com/cIOKQX8HUf — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) May 15, 2018

A wall of strong storms will move through New England between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., meteorologist Chris Lambert said. The storms will start to intensify around 5 p.m., according to Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. The system will work from west to east and is expected to arrive in the Boston area around 6 p.m.

Initially looking at storms in individual cell mode, then most widespread action around the evening commute time will be more of a line/complex of storms and more widespread. pic.twitter.com/BQROYd8GOw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

Storms most widespread between 4-8pm today. Although and isolated storm earlier, out ahead of main line, can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/VnxxYZ7BV5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

“Some of the storms could have some brief, heavy rain and frequent lightning,” Reiner said.

The greatest storm risks will be heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures in the 80s and high humidity levels could produce severe weather conditions but the probability for hail or a tornado is low.

There will be an “enhanced” risk for severe weather across most of the state, according to Lambert. In Boston, there is a slight risk.

SPC now place "moderate risk" in parts of western New England this afternoon. We don't see that around here often. Best chance for isolated tornadoes are in western MA, CT and NY. pic.twitter.com/t0LjLmuu2b — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2018

[1230pm] Here are the latest probabilities of severe hail (+1"), tornadoes, and severe wind (+50kts/58mph) for southern New England. pic.twitter.com/bUkCzQtGP5 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 15, 2018

Temperatures will climb into the 80s across most of the state Tuesday while southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will be cooler.

The storms will leave behind cooler conditions. Temperatures are only expected be in the 60s on Wednesday.

