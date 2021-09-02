BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are moving through the Bay State, bringing with it severe flooding, wind damage, and the risk of tornadoes on Thursday morning.

Rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain is moving through during the morning commute.

Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, and Plymouth counties are under a tornado watch.

A wind advisory has also been issued for the eastern coast and all of Cape Cod.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the majority of Massachusetts, excluding Berkshire, Franklin, and Nantucket counties.

Nantucket and part of Barnstable counties are under a flash flood watch.

The storms are set to make way for clouds and sun in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm on Monday.

