The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of New England as a series of powerful storms move through the region on Sunday.

The watch is in effect until 3 p.m. as powerful thunderstorms move through the area. Most of Massachusetts except the south coast and cape are under the watch, including the towns of Fitchburg, Framingham, Gloucester, Greenfield, Hartford, Lawrence, Lowell, Northampton, Providence, Putnam, Springfield, Union, Vernon, Willimantic and Worcester in Massachusetts.

Tornado warnings already have been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire due to rotating cells inside severe thunderstorms.

7WEATHER meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm warning until 11 a.m. in southern Worcester County. The storm is traveling to northeast into New Hampshire and has limited rotating winds.

Most of the region is also under a flash flood watch until Monday at 2 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island until 3 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eRFqCKGnJl — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 16, 2023

