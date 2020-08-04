Tornado watch in effect for all of Mass. as Isaias barrels through region

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts through Tuesday night due to severe weather that is expected to accompany Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect for Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties until 9 p.m., the NWS said.

Isaias could bring quick-moving thunderstorms with the potential to produce brief, isolated tornadoes, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Jaisol Martinez. Damaging wind gusts and minor coastal flooding is expected.

A Tornado WATCH is now in effect for all of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire until 9 PM. Fast-moving storms from the tropical bands of Isaias could produce brief tornadoes. @7News pic.twitter.com/2N8cbqflr1 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) August 4, 2020

The tornado watch also includes Connecticut, Rhode Island, and parts of New Hampshire and Vermont.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

A flash flood watch has also been issued for Western Massachusetts, while Southern Bristol and South Plymouth counties are under a coastal flood advisory from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to stay home if possible and to use caution while on the roads.

National Grid and other utilities across the Commonwealth are preparing quickly and safely respond to any power outages that arise.

Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

