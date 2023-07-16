The National Weather Service has issued a Tornando Watch for much of New England as a series of powerful storms move through New England on Sunday.

The watch is in effect until 3 p.m.

Tornado warnings already have been issued for several parts of Massachusettts and southern New Hampshire due to rotating cells inside severe thunderstorms.

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Middlesex County and southern New Hampshire until 10:30 a.m.

7NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner is tracking the storms and will provide live updates in studio.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox