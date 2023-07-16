The National Weather Service has issued a Tornando Watch for much of New England as a series of powerful storms move through New England on Sunday.

The watch is in effect until 3 p.m.

Tornado warnings already have been issued for several parts of Massachusettts and southern New Hampshire due to rotating cells inside severe thunderstorms.

A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Middlesex County and southern New Hampshire until 10:30 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island until 3 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eRFqCKGnJl — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 16, 2023

