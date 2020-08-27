Tornado watch in effect for parts of Western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Western Massachusetts on Thursday.

The warning is in effect for Berkshire County until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Worcester counties has since expired.

