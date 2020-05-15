Tornado watch issued for much of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado watch has been issued for some areas as strong-to-severe thunderstorms take aim at Massachusetts.

The watch is in effect for parts of Berkshire,, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Norfolk and Suffolk counties through 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued for Cheshire and Hillsboro counties near Jaffrey until 8:15 p.m.

Tornado WARNING for Cheshire/Hillsborough counties in NH until 8:15pm. Seek shelter immediately. #7news pic.twitter.com/v81zPbv4GT — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) May 15, 2020

The storms are expected to bring the threat of a potential isolated tornado, damaging wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail.

Isolated showers were expected to hit between 4 and 8 p.m. before transitioning to more widespread storms until 11 p.m.

Western Massachusetts and part of Worcester County have an enhanced risk of getting wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail, and, possibly an isolated tornado, according to the 7Weather team.

Temperatures neared 80 degrees on Friday.

Nasty line of storms flying east. Towns inside yellow polygons under a severe thunderstorm warning. Damaging wind gusts the main threat. pic.twitter.com/ouZwdQLLtB — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 16, 2020

