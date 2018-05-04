Tornado watch issued for much of Vermont

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Vermont and Northeast New York.

The watch is in effect from 3:15 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. due to potentially dangerous thunderstorms.

A couple of tornados are possible, along with widespread, damaging winds and isolated gusts of up to 80 mph, the NWS said. Large hail is also likely.

The storms pack potential to impact New Hampshire as well.

Tornado watch up until 10pm for a good chunk of VT and northern New York State. Strongest storms will be up that way. pic.twitter.com/tDgbIT1dzW — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 4, 2018

