(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont through 8 p.m. Sunday.

In Massachusetts, the watch is in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, and Essex counties.

