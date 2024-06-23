(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont through 8 p.m. Sunday.
In Massachusetts, the watch is in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, and Essex counties.
