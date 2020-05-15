Tornado watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tornado watch has been issued for some areas as strong-to-severe thunderstorms take aim at Massachusetts.

The watch is in effect for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties through 10 p.m. Friday, according to 7NEWS meteorologists Jeremy Reiner and Josh Wurster.

Tornado watch issued and expanded East to include Worcester and Middlesex counties and parts of southern New Hampshire through 10pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/zwzRlKX7Si — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) May 15, 2020

The storms are expected to bring the threat of a potential isolated tornado, damaging wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail.

Isolated showers are expected to hit between 4 and 8 p.m. before transitioning to more widespread storms until 11 p.m.

Western Massachusetts and part of Worcester County have an enhanced risk of getting wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail, and, possibly an isolated tornado, according to the 7Weather team.

The remainder of Worcester County, the North Shore, Metro Boston, and the South Shore have a slight risk of seeing severe weather. The South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands are under a marginal risk.

Temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees on Friday.

Tornado WATCH in effect for the locations shaded in yellow (Worcester Middlesex counties) until 10pm Friday. Severe t-storms capable of large hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado are possible within the watch area. #7news pic.twitter.com/lWMi2Y0hbG — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) May 15, 2020

