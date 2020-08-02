Tornado watch issued for Western Mass. into Sunday evening

Parts of Western Massachusetts are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. , the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Tornadoes are possible for the Springfield area to the New York border, the NWS said, and Connecticut, Vermont and much of Upstate New York could also see tornadoes.

Hail the size of table tennis balls and 70 mph winds are also possible, the NWS said.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VT until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/2dipN0vT39 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 2, 2020

