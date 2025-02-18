BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers at Logan Airport took their phones off airplane mode to discover the news of another plane crash.

This one, a Delta flight overturned after landing at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“I mean, when I landed it was the first thing I saw on my phone,” said passenger Lucas Long.

In the new year alone, there have been several deadly plane and helicopter crashes.

The mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and Blackhawk helicopter over Washington D.C.’s Potomac River, following two days later by another crash in Philadelphia.

A medical jet fell from the sky, seconds after take off, exploding when it hit the ground.

In Arizona, a small jet crashed into a parked plane on the tarmac.

“With the stuff happening, obviously you start thinking about it a little bit,” said Long. “It gets scarier the more things like this happen.”

Though flying is starting to feel uneasy for some at this point, others are trying to focus on the stats.

“Honestly, I think flying is the safest form of travel. Overall, I know the statistics say mostly, I should be fine and flying is safe,” said passenger Gabby Schwarz.

That’s data aviation experts are still very confident in too.

“The airplane ride is 20 times safer than driving yourself to the airport,” said aviation expert Kit Darby. “So, if you have the guts to drive to the airport, it shouldn’t be a problem getting on an airplane. It is the absolutely safest mass transit system out there.”

The cause of the crash in Toronto is under investigation, but there were strong wind gusts there.

Passengers at Logan Airport on Monday say they also felt the strong wind.

“It was bumpy coming in, really bumpy,” said two passengers. “I am always happy to land, but it doesn’t put me off flying, no.”

Many still remain confident taking to the sky.

“I put a lot of trust into these guys, so you know, you kind of hope that everything is taken care of in landing and take off,” said Long.

“It’s a way of life I’m not really going to give up,” said two passengers.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)