Officials say the perpetrator of a house fire in England on Christmas was the only one home at the time of the blaze — a 45-year-old tortoise.

Fire officials said “Victor” knocked a heat lamp onto his bedding on Dec. 25, leading to the house going up in flames.

Victor was rescued and no one was hurt in the fire.

