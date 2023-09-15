(CNN) — Tory Lanez has lost an attempt to be free on appeal while he seeks to overturn his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

He was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of the “Savage” artist, who was his friend at the time.

Lanez’s request for bail was denied on Thursday, with the judge citing his conviction for a “violent felony” and possible flight risk, according to Unite the People CEO and co-founder Ceasar McDowell, a nonprofit organization representing Lanez in his appeal.

Lanez had pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors.

But a jury found him guilty in December 2022.

“Mr. Peterson’s case has been a challenging one from the beginning,” McDowell said in a statement to CNN. “Despite the hurdles we have faced, we firmly believe in his innocence and will continue to advocate for his right to a fair trial and the opportunity to appeal his case. The denial of the appeal bond is undoubtedly disappointing, but it does not deter us from our mission.”

McDowell was one of the people who spoke in Lanez’s defense during his sentencing hearing and said the artist had donated time and resources to his organization.

(Copyright (c) 2023 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)