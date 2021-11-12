FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife made some local mothers feel extra special this week by throwing them a baby shower at Gillette Stadium.

Guy said the event meant a lot to him and his wife, Andrea Aparicio, being parents themselves.

“It touches me and my wife’s hearts when we’re able to do something for another human being,” Guy said. “Something uplifting so they can cherish that moment and help someone else out in the future.”

Guy and his wife donated more than $25,000 worth of supplies to the local moms.

