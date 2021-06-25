BOSTON (WHDH) - A touching marriage ceremony was held at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown for a Vermont couple.

Haley Greene and Tim Herwarth approached hospital staff about the idea of getting married at the rehab facility.

Herwarth is currently at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury during a car crash that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

“After the crash. I had a wake-up call, how much we take for granted, how much I enjoy life, and how much I love her,” he said. “After the crash, something changed in my head.”

Hospital staff rallied around the couple and helped host a ceremony on the third-floor therapy gym as family and friends watched via Zoom.

Herwarth’s occupational therapist MJ Weiman officiated the ceremony and they shared rings therapists fashioned with splinting gear.

The couple then enjoyed their first dance to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” privately in Herwarth’s room before enjoying a meal created by Spaulding’s Nutrition Services Department.

Herwarth has several more weeks of inpatient rehab.

Donations can be made to the couple through GoFundMe to help support alterations to their home for accessibility, future equipment and care needs.

