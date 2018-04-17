Touching moment captured as mother gorilla welcomes first baby at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WHDH) – A tender and touching moment at Smithsonian’s National Zoo was captured Sunday.

Video shows a baby male gorilla experiencing the world for the first in the loving arms of his mother.

The mother, Calaya, kissed and cradled the newborn, named Moke, meaning “junior.” The baby gorilla’s father waited respectfully nearby and let out a contended rumble when Moke was born.

Moke was Calaya’s first child. Calaya’s handlers gave her training on how to care for an infant – including a plush stuffed gorilla to practice with.

The Washington Post reported the zoo had the gorilla on birth control pills when she arrived in 2015. The zoo did so to let the gorilla get acclimated to her surrounding and find her place in the group.

For the critically endangered lowland gorilla species, the birth has been called a miracle.

