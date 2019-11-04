‘Touching tribute’: State trooper pinned with late mother’s badge number

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper was the recipient of a “touching tribute” Monday, when she was pinned with her late mother’s badge number.

Stephanie Devlin, a member of the 83rd Recruit Training Troop that graduated in January 2018, didn’t know why she was asked to meet with Col. Kerry Gilpin and was surprised to see her father, State Police Lt. James Devlin when she arrived, state police said.

That’s when Gilpin presented, and then pinned, Stephanie Devlin with her late mother’s badge, Number 776.

Devlin’s mother, Donna (Nicolosi) Devlin, a graduate of the 63rd Recruit Training Troop, passed away in 1991 when Stephanie was 16 months old. Stephanie is currently assigned to Crime scene Services, the same unit her mother served.

In a statement, state police said it was “a touching tribute, and a legacy that Stephanie will be able to carry on in memory of her mother.”

