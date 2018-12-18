EDMONTON, Alberta (WHDH) — A sweet father-daughter moment was caught on camera at a rock concert in Canada.

As Three Days Grace performed, 19-year-old Kari Carberry translated the lyrics into sign language for her hearing-impaired father.

Another concert-goer recorded the deeply touching moment.

She posted the video on social media, saying she “witnessed something absolutely beautiful.”

The post got the attention of the band, who tweeted out the video and called it “amazing.”

This is amazing! 🤘https://t.co/X4EgWb5kFa — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) December 15, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)