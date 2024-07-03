BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are set to shut down the Sumner Tunnel for a month starting Friday to carry out some much-needed maintenance, officials said.

The 90-year-old tunnel will be getting a new concrete driving deck and fresh asphalt in the coming weeks. Driving to and from Boston’s Logan International Airport, traversing the streets of East Boston, and commuting into the city from the North Shore are all expected to be difficult beginning Friday.

“We are going to have the same mitigation package in place this year as we did last year. Again, this is a very difficult area, it’s one of only three ways in and out of Logan. It does impact regional congestion heavily,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The package will include free and reduced fare ferry service. The MBTA Blue Line to the airport will be free and Commuter Rail fees for trains from the North Shore will be cut. Commuters are urged to leave their cars at home.

Airport limousine drivers say a nearly two month closure of the Sumner last summer was a pain.

“Traffic was just horrendous,” said Mildred Perez of LMP Transportation. “They were directing us to Route 1A, going all around town, everywhere except where we had to go through the tunnel.”

She said at times she was late for pickups.

MassDOT said there are no detours in place, but with the Sumner Tunnel and Route 1A South closed, there will be alternate routes experiencing heavy traffic. It will even impact people heading through the Callahan and Ted Williams tunnels from Boston.

“Even though you might be going to the airport, you can expect to see some increased congestion as a result of the Sumner being closed,” Gulliver said.

Drivers trying to get to Boston and points south from Logan and the North Shore will be hit hardest.

More cars will pass through the Ted Williams Tunnel to access the Massachusetts Pike and Route 93 from points north and more cars will be on Route 1 South heading to the Tobin Bridge.

“It’s gridlock,” said limousine driver Jerry Confer. “I anticipate the same thing [as last year], I don’t see how anything’s going to change.”

After the tunnel reopens on Aug. 5, there will be various weekend closures going forward.

