BOSTON (WHDH) - A tour bus crashed into scaffolding outside building in downtown Boston Friday.

The bus hit the building at Spring Lane and Washington Street near Downtown Crossing. The impact shattered a window.

Video shows the bus stuck on the side of the road, scrapping the scaffolding on the outside of the building.

Crews were working to dislodge the bus, and all roads have been reopened.

