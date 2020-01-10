Tour featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts coming to Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tickets for a summer tour featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are selling so fast that LiveNation has added a second show at Fenway Park.

The popular bands will start touring across the country beginning June 21, making stops at the Boston ballpark on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Tickets are already on sale for the Tuesday tour date but do not go on sale for the Wednesday tour date until Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets for the Aug. 26 tour date from Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 15 at 10 p.m.

