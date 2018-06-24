Tour guide captures amazing footage of erupting volcano

GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, Ecuador (WHDH) A tour guide off the coast of the Galapagos island of Fernandina captured some amazing footage of an erupting volcano.

The video shows streams of lava pouring out of La Cumbra volcano and clouds of smoke rising off the Pacific ocean as the heat mixes with the water.

The directorate of the Galapagos National Park said on Twitter that the current eruption began on June 16.

The park tweeted on June 21 that lava flows were no longer reaching the coast.

