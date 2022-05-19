CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire tourism officials say a record 4.3 million visitors came to the state last fall — an increase of 38% from 2019, the last record year.

Visitors also spent nearly $2 billion in the state, an increase of 65% from 2019.

New Hampshire officials said looking at combining the summer, fall and winter of 2021, the state saw a 43% increase in visitation and a 35% increase in spending, above pre-pandemic levels.

They said in the past year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox