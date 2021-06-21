WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans of the Worcester Red Sox will be able take a tour of Polar Park this summer.

Tours are available seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for on weekends when the team is playing at home.

Saturday tours will begin two hours before game time and no tours will be scheduled before Sunday games.

Tours cost $10 for adults, $5 for children 15 years and under, and are free for children 2 years and under.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Polar Park ticket office at 100 Madison St.

