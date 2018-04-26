Tow driver arrested, charged in trio of Western Mass. rapes

WARE, MA (WHDH) - A tow driver from Ware was arrested Tuesday and charged in the rapes of three women in Granby, officials said.

The alleged suspect, 41-year-old Arthur Salsbury, was arrested by Granby police with the assistance of the state police and Ware police.

As part of an investigation into sexual assaults on Feb. 23 and March 29, police said they received several tips after soliciting help from the public. One of the tips directed the investigation toward a specific towing company and a suspect, according to Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart.

Salsbury’s name was entered into a DNA database and it was determined his DNA had been linked to a sexual assault that occurred in Granby in 2009, officials said.

Arrest warrants for Salsbury were applied for and granted on April 24. He is charged with two counts of aggravated rape, three counts of rape and two counts of assault and battery.

Salsbury was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

The alleged incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)