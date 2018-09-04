WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck burst into flames in Westminster late Monday night.

A fire sparked on Knower Road just after 11 p.m., fully engulfing the truck.

The local tow truck driver was passing through town after towing a vehicle when it caught on fire, police said.

The driver was able to safely turn the truck off before firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

Police say no one was injured.

