Tow truck driver arrested on methamphetamine charges after veering off I-495, crashing into tree

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck driver was arrested early Friday morning on methamphetamine charges after authorities say he veered off of Interstate 495 in Milford and crashed into a tree.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway about 5 a.m. found a flatbed truck in the median against a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Shawn McKay, 41, of Suncook, New Hampshire, refused medical treatment after troopers pried open the driver’s side door to free him.

Due to the cold temperatures and location of the crash, a trooper offered to let McKay wait in his cruiser but found methamphetamine in his backpack during a pat frisk, authorities said.

McKay was arrested and booked at the Millbury Barracks on charges including possession of a class B and E substance.

He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Milford District Court.

