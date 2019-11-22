Tow truck driver falls into flooded sinkhole caused by car crash in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck driver fell into a flooded sinkhole in Bourne while trying to remove a car.

The car had crashed into a fire hydrant, causing it to burst. This subsequently created a sinkhole.

A tow truck driver could be seen attempting to get the car out of the flooded waters and onto a flatbed truck when he accidentally stepped into the sinkhole.

The driver was able to climb out of the hole. Police have not said if he faced any injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

