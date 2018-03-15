ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Officials confirmed that a multi-car crash on Interstate 495 in Andover killed a tow truck driver.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 southbound, south of I-93.

Officials said that while one of the tow truck operators stood next to the left side of his truck in the breakdown lane, loading one of the cars involved in the original crash onto his flatbed, a 2007 Pontiac G6 hit an unoccupied BMW located in the breakdown lane before striking the left side of the tow truck and then the operator.

A 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe then hit the Pontiac G6 that was disabled in the right lane of travel, police said.

Officials transported the 41-year-old tow truck driver from North Andover to Saint’s Memorial Hospital in Lowell where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The other tow truck operator, a 44-year-old Lawrence man, was also taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries after falling from the flatbed following the collision, according to police.

Officials also took the operator of the Pontiac G6, a 26-year-old Lawrence woman, to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed I-495 southbound for two and a half hours during the preliminary investigation and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation.

