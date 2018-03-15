ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a tow truck driver responding to a two-car crash late Wednesday was killed when a third car crashed into the driver’s truck

The tow truck responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 south in Andover.

The driver was standing outside his truck in the breakdown lane loading one of the vehicles involved in the original crash onto his flatbed when a Pontiac G6 hit an unoccupied BMW in the breakdown lane, pushing it into the left side of the tow truck and the victim.

“Five more vehicles just crashed! Start EMS,” a state trooper said in an emergency radio call. “The entire highway is going to be shut down.”

The 41-year-old tow truck driver, Daniel Coady, of North Andover, was taken to Saint’s Memorial Hospital in Lowell, where he was pronounced dead. A second tow truck driver was injured.

“We worked hand-in-hand with a lot of things. Danny was fantastic,” said Robert Sheehan, of Sheehan’s Towing.

A 26-year-old Lawrence woman, who police say was driving the Pontiac, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital.

At least five total cars were involved in the crash, according to police. Police closed I-495 southbound for two-and-a-half hours during the preliminary investigation and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

