ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck driver was stabbed outside a restaurant in Allston Thursday night.

Police said they believe the stabbing stemmed from a road rage incident earlier in the week.

At around 6 p.m., the manager of the Lone Star Taco Bar said she saw the tow truck driver on the ground next to his truck with a stab wound. She immediately called 911.

The victim is an employee of The Brighton Towing Company, that business confirmed.

Witnesses said it did not appear that the tow truck driver was in the process of towing a vehicle when the stabbing occurred.

They also said the driver was alert and was talking as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

The suspect, who authorities said is an adult male, took off. He was later arrested after police said his vehicle was spotted on Storrow Drive by a state trooper.

This is a developing new story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)