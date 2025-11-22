FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash sent a tow truck plunging off an overpass in Freetown Friday night, killing the driver, according to state police.

State police said the tow truck was traveling southbound on Route 140 around 6 p.m. when it made contact with another car that was driving in the right lane. The impact of that crash sent the truck tumbling off the overpass and onto Washburn Road below.

Washburn Road is currently closed.

Part of Route 140 where the crash happened is down to one lane. State police said to expect significant delays in that area as they clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)