Tow truck rollover snarls traffic on I-293 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Traffic slowed to a halt Thursday after a tow truck driver lost control and flipped the vehicle on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Troopers responding to the reported crash around 11: 30 a.m. determined that 23-year-old Zachary Allard had been traveling south in his Queen City tow truck when for reasons still under investigation, he veered over the guardrail and flipped the flatbed that was towing a U.S. postal vehicle, police say.

There were no reported injuries.

All lanes save one were closed for four hours while crews worked to clear the area.

