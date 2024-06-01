BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded after a tow truck rolled backward and into a house in Dorchester on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Claybourne and Dakota streets around 9:30 a.m. determined a tow truck had a mechanical issue, causing it to roll backward and strike two holes and a fence in front of Dakota Street, officials said.

Boston Public Works was notified and responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

