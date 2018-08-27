Towering pines will come down in NH city due to blight

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s capital city is cutting down a group of towering white pine trees due to a poorly understood disease that is affecting them.

The Concord Monitor reports city officials believe the trees have a type of needle blight. That means 22 white pines will be removed. That is the recommended course of action when white pine needle blight is found in a woodlot.

The city also had to remove red pines from a park last year. City tree supervisor Ryan Rambeau says there are small parcels owned by the city that are dominated by one type of tree. That means when a problem hits, the entire parcel’s affected. He says this has become more of a problem in the last five years because of the arrival of new pests